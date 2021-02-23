LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman found shot in a car near Dixie Highway last week has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Tuesday said Angela Blain, 45, died early Monday at University of Louisville Hospital.
Blain was found on Friday, Feb. 12 around 10 p.m. by officers responding to reports of "a person down inside a vehicle" on Standing Oak Drive, near East Pages Lane and not far from the Waverly Hills Sanatorium, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, though Mitchell had incorrectly reported on Feb. 13 that Blain died of her injuries. More than eight hours after that initial report, Mitchell sent an update saying she was in critical condition.
A report from the coroner's office said Blain was the driver of a vehicle that crashed at 9 p.m., Feb. 12. LMPD has not yet confirmed that the vehicle Blain was found in had crashed.
At last check, LMPD's Homicide Unit had no suspects in the case. WDRB News has reached out to the department for additional details but have yet to hear back.
