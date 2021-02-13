LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in critical condition after being found shot in a car near Dixie Highway on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found the woman around 10 p.m. Friday when they responded to reports of "a person down inside a vehicle" on Standing Oak Drive, near East Pages Lane and not far from the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Mitchell said she is in critical condition.
As of Saturday morning, Mitchell said LMPD's Homicide Unit had no suspects.
