LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a young adult found dead just after midnight Monday on Manslick Road.
Kaleb Woolen, 19, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 12:36 a.m. Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said in a news release.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said homicide detectives and found Woolen dead on Manslick Road, near the Watterson Expressway. According to Smiley, Woolen "appeared to be a victim of foul play."
Police asked that anyone with information on the shooting call the crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
