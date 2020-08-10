LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Manslick Road early Monday.
Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a person down on Manslick Road near the Watterson Expressway. Officers found a male dead at the scene. According to police, he "appeared to be a victim of foul play."
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
