LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emojis might have a more sinister meaning, when used by drug dealers.
The federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) wants to educate parents and caregivers about drug exchanges among teenagers. So it is unveiling its guide to the "Emoji Drug Code."
The agency shared a list of emojis used as drug slang. For example, a school bus can be code for Xanax, while a blue heart refers to meth.
A dragon is code for heroin, a snowman is cocaine, a "P" means Percocet and a four-leaf clover can be code for marijuana. A red maple leaf is code for all drugs.
Dealers can also use a combination of emojis to convey more complex messages. For example, a cookie, snowman, box and parachute to can mean " a large batch of cocaine has arrived."
