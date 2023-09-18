LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested two men they say were among hundreds who were street racing in Louisville over the weekend.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Wilker Bravo Bravo was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Police said earlier that evening, they received several reports of vehicles engaging in street racing throughout Jefferson County, with many of them driving through the county in a caravan, taking over streets and blocking intersections.
At one point, police received calls about more than 300 vehicles street racing and doing burnouts in a parking lot on Preston Highway, near Forest Drive.
According to court documents, the police helicopter spotted a 2016 black Chevy Silverado doing burnouts near a crowd of people.
A detective on the ground allegedly witnessed the same thing and stopped the truck.
Bravo Bravo was the driver of the truck, according to court documents. The detective could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and allegedly spotted several open beer cans in the center console.
According to court documents, Bravo Bravo told police he'd had four beers before getting behind the wheel. Police said he didn't have a license.
He was arrested and charged with racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without an operator's license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Police also arrested a second street racing suspect early Sunday morning, near Louisville Slugger Field.
Investigators say 18-year-old Kavira Bitangaza was doing burnouts with passengers hanging out of the vehicle.
Court records reveal he was speeding and racing other vehicles in a group of about 100 cars.
He was charged with racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, reckless driving, improper display of registration plates and failure of an owner to maintain required insurance.
He was arrested, but bonded out, according to court records.
