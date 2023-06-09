LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are increasing patrols in an effort to crack down on street racing after the department received 40 calls about reckless driving last weekend.
Burnouts in the city's Portland neighborhood and downtown Louisville near Slugger Field left behind tire marks and rubber in the road.
Video captured by LMPD at 33rd Street, Northwestern Parkway and Portland Avenue shows people standing in the intersection as cars make maneuvers and burnouts around them, side streets blocked off all over.
Richard Lannon was trying to get home when he drove right into the area Saturday night.
"33rd was blocked. Northwestern Parkway. Portland Avenue. All the side streets," Richard Lannon said. "There wasn't any getting through."
It's not just dangerous it can be deadly. Police confirmed Javen Rushin died in a car going 100 miles an hour just before it crashed last weekend.
Rushin was a passenger, and earlier this week, his family told WDRB News they believe the crash was a result of street racing.
LMPD said it received 40 calls about reckless driving last weekend from all across the city.
"They were in the south end, the east end, downtown, Portland, Northwestern Parkway area, Cane Run in the Third Division, so they pop up everywhere," Lt. Matt Keller, with LMPD's Traffic Unit commander, said.
The city recently tightened an ordinance targeting street racing, reckless driving and intersection takeovers. If you're caught, regardless of who is driving, the car's registered owner can face up to $2,000 in fines, and the car can be seized and impounded for up to six months.
LMPD said they've taken 35 cars off the streets so far over the past six months, and they'll be patrolling the city from the streets and the skies this weekend.
Related Stories:
- Mother of 24-year-old who died in Lexington Road crash says son was victim of street racing
- LMPD responds to 27 reports of street racing over the weekend, several out-of-towners arrested
- Louisville police cracking down on street racing, takeovers
- Police make at least 2 arrests related to street racing incidents in Louisville over the weekend
- Louisville leaders look for solutions to street racing and takeovers that endanger city roads
- Driver arrested for drag racing, blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in Louisville
- Ordinance targeting drag racing passes Metro Council committee
- Ordinance aims to strengthen fines against drag racing, 'reckless driving exhibitions' in Louisville
- Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing
- ‘We know what we’re doing is illegal’ | Louisville street racers reveal tactics amid increased scrutiny
- Louisville security guard says he helped break up group of drag racers who shut down part of I-264
- Louisville police investigating reports of dangerous 'drag racing incidents'
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.