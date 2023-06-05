LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Several out-of-towners kept Louisville police busy over the weekend, as officers responded to 27 calls for street racing.
Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the calls came from various locations throughout Louisville Saturday night into Sunday morning. LMPD said it towed five vehicles and made two arrests.
Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said several of the people involved were not from Kentucky.
Louisville police have been battling an increase in street racing in recent years. In Oct. 2022, Metro Council passed an ordinance allowing police to tow or impound a vehicle involved in street racing for a first-time offense, along with a $1,000 fine. A second offense can be a $2,000 fine.
