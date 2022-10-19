LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new push has aimed to bring drag racing and dangerous moves behind the wheel to a screeching halt.
Under a proposed ordinance, drivers would face hefty fines and their vehicles could end up in the impound lot.
Co-sponsor Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) says neighbors of Bardstown Road complain the street turns into a racetrack at night.
"I've seen them, and more importantly, I've heard them," Jackie Cobb said.
Cobb, with Friends of Bardstown Road, lives one block off the busy street.
"We hear (loud noises) from our bedroom, our kids' bedroom, the roar of engines and clearly what is cars going 60, 70 miles per hour," Cobb said.
Sometimes, the vehicles are going even faster.
During a six-week span this summer, a speed tracker sat at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Roanoke.
A driver was clocked going as fast as 77 mph between 12 a.m.-12:59 am, 85 mph after 2 a.m., and one was recorded going 95 mph between 3-4 a.m. That's before last call at some bars.
"Every single year we have almost 100 people in our city that die on our streets," Armstrong said.
That's why Armstrong and David James (D-6) introduced the ordinance, which will increase fines and gives LMPD the ability to impound vehicles involved at a later date.
The hope is that fear of punishment will mean fewer grieving families.
The ordinance was passed unanimously by the Public Safety committee on Wednesday and heads to the full Council for a vote.
