LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a number of "drag racing incidents" that took place in Louisville over the weekend.
According to a statement from the agency, police received reports of the incidents and is responding.
"Currently, we are mobilizing resources to address the issue," the statement read. "The behavior is reckless and poses significant risks and dangers to the public. As such, LMPD is committed to utilizing manpower to enforce the law and help keep drivers safe."
Police did not specify the location of the drag racing but a video posted on Facebook by Mandy Darnell, a resident, appears to show a number of cars racing down the Watterson Expressway. In the video, several cars appear to be at a standstill while others race down the interstate, with smoke billowing and the sound of squealing tires. Several people can be seen standing on concrete barriers in the middle of the interstate shooting videos with their cell phones.
The WDRB Newsroom received several reports of drag racing over the weekend, and images and videos have surfaced on social media. We have a crew working on the story and we'll have more in our afternoon newscast.
This story will be updated.
