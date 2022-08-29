LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing.
On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
Schmid said reckless driving has been the worst it's ever been, with people doing burnouts in the parking lot of Jefferson County Traditional Middle School and speeding up and down Edward Street on Saturday night.
“Edward Street, which is a relatively quiet side street, was a racetrack Saturday night. It never stops," Schmid said. "Just when you thought it would stop, you would have someone doing burnouts, revving their engines, flying down the street."
Reckless driving during all hours of the day is something Schmid said she wants to take into her own hands after receiving little help from the city. She is working to gather neighbors to push for more pedestrian- and cycle-friendly roads.
"My feeling, and I believe everybody's feeling is, neighborhoods are for people and neighborhoods, no matter what neighborhood in Louisville, every neighborhood deserves to have safe streets," said Schmid.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is sending a message to crack down on reckless driving, especially illegal street racing.
The department's Traffic Unit released a minute-long PSA on the matter Monday afternoon.
"If you are caught street racing or reckless driving you may be cited, arrested and your vehicle will be impounded," Sgt. Ronald Fey said in the video.
The video also said the Traffic Unit plans to put more officers on the road and in the sky to patrol.
"LMPD will have additional patrols on our roadways using marked and unmarked traffic enforcement vehicles, in addition to helicopters both night and day targeting aggressive and reckless driving," Fey said.
Last month, a video posted on Facebook by Mandy Darnell, appears to show a number of cars racing down the Watterson Expressway near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. In the video, several cars appear to be at a standstill while others race down the interstate or do donuts, with smoke billowing and the sound of squealing tires. Several people can be seen standing on concrete barriers in the middle of the interstate shooting videos with their cellphones.
A WDRB Investigates story on illegal street racing spoke to drag racers earlier this month. These racers aren't the ones doing donuts on the Watterson Expressway and Interstate 65, which they said is reckless and gives street racing a bad name.
"Needs to be more repercussions for people that violate these laws," Schmid said.
Schmid said she's happy to hear LMPD is taking the problem seriously, but is skeptical if it will bring much change.
"We make calls with the expectation there probably won't be someone available, but at least we want to get it on record that we are calling and it is effecting us," she said.
She is hopeful that with the additional help, police can stop the activity affecting her sleep and feeling of security.
Neighbors in the Highlands area also want to see more speed bumps added on residential streets, and create more high-visible stop signs and crosswalks in the area.
