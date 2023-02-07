LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders and police are working to get street racers off city roads and interstates.
Over the weekend, Louisville Metro Police responded to calls involving an estimated 300 street racers, but there was only one arrest.
According to LMPD, groups of racers started on West Broadway near 18th Street, worked their way to Preston and Witherspoon Streets, then to River Road and on to Interstate 64 east to Shelby County.
"We have a lot of people that have decided racing and taking over public right-of-ways is something that they want to do. The fact is that it endangers people," said Deputy Mayor David James.
James was instrumental in passing the Metro Council ordinance that stiffened penalties for street racing. First time offenders can receive a $1,000 fine and their car can be towed and impounded for up to six months. A second offense can be a $2,000 fine.
James said now he's looking for a compromise. "I've had some conversations with the street racers so we can try to find a place, an alternative location that is safe, not on a public right-of-way, not on a public street, where they can carry on these activities," he said.
LMPD said street racing is impromptu and happens all over the country. Usually, the department learns of it when cars start blocking streets and the public calls.
That's exactly what happened on Saturday. Street racers doing donuts and burnouts blocked two ambulances near the intersection of West Broadway and 18th at 11 p.m. The entire intersection is still covered in tire marks.
"EMS just called me and advised me they have two ambulances that are actually stuck in that mess with the vehicles that are blocking the roadways" a dispatcher was heard saying over the scanner.
Police tailed the street racing group for more than an hour. LMPD said it's hard to predict when the races and takeovers will happen, and that officers are normally alerted by callers.
Police say Justin Wagner, 18, was the only person arrested. Officers say he tried to get into a Dodge Charger blocking the intersection and then tried running from police. He now faces several charges including fleeing and evading, racing, blocking a highway and obstructing emergency responders.
WDRB reached out to LMPD for an interview, but no one responded.
An LMPD spokesperson did release a statement that said, "Street racing, to include doughnuts, burnouts, wheelies and other forms of reckless driving has no place in this city. We've had people killed in our community from street racing. LMPD has a zero-tolerance policy towards this reckless behavior."
