LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a 17-year-old Seneca High School student wants justice after the teen was killed in a DUI crash last month.
Family and friends of Mohammad Hussein gathered with signs outside the courthouse Tuesday morning before a hearing for of 27-year-old Ernesto Ocampo, the defendant in the case. Police said Ocampo was speeding and driving under the influence on Shepherdsville Road on April 22 when he crashed into the back of a Toyota that was stopped at a red light.
The impact from that crash caused a chain reaction, with the Toyota then rear ending a Pontiac that then crashed into a Buick. Mohammad Hussein, who was in the back seat of the Toyota, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
Family friends said the high school junior previously attended Fern Creek High School but had recently transferred to Seneca High School.
Four other people were also taken to the hospital.
Police said Ocampo had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit. He is charged with murder, five counts of wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Louisville Metro Police said he does not have a valid drivers license.
During Tuesday's hearing, prosecutors argued that Ocampo is a flight risk and requested that his bond be increased. The judge agreed and ordered Ocampo's bond raised from $100,000 to $500,000 full cash.
The case will now be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.
