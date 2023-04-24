LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea was entered Monday morning on behalf of the man accused of murder after allegedly being drunk when he crashed into three cars.
The crash happened just before midnight Saturday near the intersection of Shepherdsville Road and Newburg Road.
Police say 27-year-old Ernesto Ocampo was speeding and driving under the influence on Shepherdsville Road when he crashed into the back of a car that was stopped at a red light.
That caused a chain reaction crash.
Mohammad Hussein, age 17, was in the back seat of one of the vehicles and was killed.
Four other people were taken to the hospital.
Police say Ocampo had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit.
Jefferson District Judge Jessica Moore set his bond at $100,000 full-cash Monday morning.
Family friends said Hussein was buried over the weekend. They said the high school junior previously attended Fern Creek High School, but had recently transferred to Seneca High School.
