LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after Kentucky State Police troopers found a woman's body in the back of the car after he led police on a chase early Wednesday.
A state trooper tried to stop the car around 10 a.m. Jan. 18 on Interstate 75 in Madison County, but the driver, 54-year-old David Reed of St. Petersburg, Florida, took off as the trooper approached, according to a news release.
KSP troopers gave chase, and police say Reed hit several police cars during the pursuit that spanned three counties before the troopers performed a "legal intervention maneuver" in Laurel County, causing the car to become disabled.
After the car was stopped, a woman's body was found in the back seat. It's not clear how or where she died, but investigators have identified her as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder from Huntington, West Virginia.
KSP says Reed is facing numerous charges including murder and domestic violence.
