LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bullitt County official was arrested on Monday.
John Schmidt is a former Bullitt County Master Commissioner and county public administrator and was the focus of a WDRB Investigation back in January.
Police put out a social media post, calling Schmidt a person of interest and charging him with abuse of public trust and theft. Investigators believed he was on vacation in South Carolina.
On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to abuse of public trust and theft charges. Police previously estimated it could be "well over" $100,000.
The courts appointed Schmidt as the Bullitt County Master Commissioner in 1992. In 2019, the state found he had misappropriated funds, including $81,000 and had directed payments to the wrong accounts. In 2021, a state commission that oversees judicial conduct found Schmidt was guilty of misconduct and had “misappropriated” that money.
Schmidt is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on June 23.
