LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators said they've learned a former Bullitt County leader wanted by police may be in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
John Schmidt is a former Bullitt County Master Commissioner and county public administrator and was the focus of a WDRB Investigation back in January.
"It's going to be well over $100,000," Detective Christopher Boone, with the Hillview Police Department, said. "One family sent us a private message, it was $250,000 in just their estate alone that he took."
Police put out a social media post, calling Schmidt a person of interest and charging him with abuse of public trust and theft.
"I actually spoke to his wife yesterday," Boone said. "His daughter sent us a message on Facebook, saying he's not missing and the family wishes to take our post down which we have no interest in taking our post down."
The courts appointed Schmidt as the Bullitt County Master Commissioner in 1992. In 2019, the state found he had misappropriated funds, including $81,000 and had directed payments to the wrong accounts.
"If there are people out there who feel you've been wronged by him or it was swept under the rug, people may have a perception it was covered up because of who he is... I'd like them to know that's not the case, definitely not now," Boone said.
In 2021, a state commission that oversees judicial conduct found Schmidt was guilty of misconduct and had “misappropriated” that money.
When asked about people saying there's a "good ole boy system in Bullitt County," Boone said, "I don't blame them for feeling that way because it definitely looks that way and again I don't have a reason to why. There is no good reason. It doesn't matter who he is. He was entrusted with public funds. He was clearly doing things that he clearly shouldn't have been doing."
In January, new Bullitt County Attorney Tammy Baker said she made it her administration's priority to look into this case and worked with police which led to an arrest warrant.
Her officer and the Hillview Police Department issued a join press release:
On April 26, 2023, charges of Abuse of Public Trust, a Class B felony, and Theft by Unlawful Taking over $10,000, a Class C felony, were filed against former Bullitt County Master Commissioner John A. Schmidt. The allegations that serve as the basis of the criminal charges arise from his conduct of misappropriating money, totaling over $100,000, from the Office of the Master Commissioner, from 2008 until he was removed from the office in December of 2019 after his brief disappearance. The allegations of wrongdoing against Mr. Schmidt were first publicly addressed when the Judicial Conduct Commission, the commission that delivers discipline to those in the role of Judges or Master Commissioners, delivered its opinion as to the conduct of Mr. Schmidt on July 13, 2021. The Commission found in part that “The violations in this case are more serious than reflected in the limited penalty of a public reprimand... If Respondent (Mr. Schmidt) had not been removed from office by the Bullitt Circuit Court, the Commission would remove him from office.”
When taking office on January 2, 2023 County Attorney Tammy Baker made it a priority of her administration to seek an independent law enforcement investigation into the conduct of Mr. Schmidt. The Hillview Police Department, through Detective Chris Boone, agreed to undertake the investigation. Det. Boone uncovered evidence to support the filing of felony charges and issuance of an arrest warrant for Mr. Schmidt. Said Baker, “The citizens of Bullitt County can trust that my office will seek justice. When and if proven in a court of law John A. Schmidt should be held accountable for his actions and will receive due process through our justice system just like any other citizen.” If any member of the public has information or believes he or she has been a victim of John A. Schmidt, please contact Det. Chris Boone at the Hillview Police Department, 502-955-6808.
But where is Schmidt now?
"According to family members, they're out of town on vacation," Boone said. "A neighbor told us he could be in Hilton Head, South Carolina right now. At this time, I don't have a good location on him. We've made several attempts over the last couple of days to serve the warrant at his house with no luck."
WDRB has learned that in December 2019, when Schmidt was reported missing, it was the same day he was quietly removed from his court-appointed position. He was found safe two weeks later with no explanation.
As for an estimate on the number of victims, Boone said, "I don't even have an estimate at this point. There may've been other money moved around between accounts that should not have happened either. Not just from taking money from estates, but taking from a commissioner account, he shouldn't have made withdrawals from."
Boone said because of the way the thefts allegedly happened, the Commonwealth of Kentucky is also a victim.
When asked if others were involved, Boone said, "I hate to speculate on that cause I don't know. There is definitely other people who were aware of the situation and for whatever reason, it was never addressed. That's for those people to answer to."
Anyone with information on where Schmidt is can contact the Hillview Police Department.
"If Mr. Schmidt sees this and watches this, I hope you do the right thing and go turn yourself in to us," Boone said.
