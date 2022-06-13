LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A security guard has been charged with murder for shooting a man at a downtown gas station on Sunday night.
According to an arrest report, Tavon Parrish, 31, of Jeffersonville, Ind. was working as security at the Thornton's on Broadway at First Street, when then the shooting happened about 10 p.m. Sunday.
Parrish gave a mirandized statement to detectives that said he pointed his weapon at the man and confronted him about allegedly stealing a can of beer. The two argued, and Parrish said he shot the man because he believed the man wanted to fight him. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.
After talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, police arrested Parrish and charged him with murder. He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.
