LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While in jail, a Hart County man tried to hire a person to kill his estranged wife, according to police.
Warren Johnson, 45, arranged payment and provided ways for a person to kill his estranged wife. Johnson was in jail when he asked to unknown person to commit the crime.
Hart County Sheriff's Office staged the death of the victim to further the investigation. The victim was taken to a secure location and the death was staged.
Johnson was charged with murder-domestic violence (solicitation) and retaliating against participant in legal process.
