LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicides are at an all-time high in Louisville, and a local activist says more women are becoming victims than in previous years.
"There has clearly been no other year like this, as far as females being impacted by reckless gunplay," said Christopher 2X, an anti-violence activist who runs the Game Changers nonprofit organization. "There's nothing to compare to it, not even 2016."
Louisville's 151 reported homicides in 2020 shattered the city's previous record of 117 in 2016. The latest victim was a woman who was found shot inside of her car Saturday in the California neighborhood and later died at University of Louisville Hospital.
A child was also found shot in the vehicle and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Louisville Metro Police. Witnesses said the car was hit at least 20 times by bullets.
"Nobody can dismiss the constant redundant shootings in 2020," said 2X, who tracks the city's shootings using data from LMPD.
"Unfortunately, the last six years have been at extremes as far as the uptick in shootings, but (20)20 totally has created its own identity," he said, adding that more than half of those killed have been under 30 years old.
Louisville has also set a record for non-fatal shootings in 2020 with 554 reported through November, according to 2X, who said that's a nearly 10% increase compared to the previous record set in 2016.
What's driving the violence higher? 2X said it's more than just the pandemic.
"Problems with social media disputes, problems with territorial issues in neighborhoods, problems with too many juveniles getting a hold of weapons at very young ages," he said.
The shootings leave families without mothers, fathers and children. Hundreds of survivors, meanwhile, are left to pick up the pieces.
"It's heartbreaking and saddening at best to watch mothers constantly in fear," 2X said. "Children constantly trying to figure out what's going on in their world."
