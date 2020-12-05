LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman found shot in a vehicle with a child in Louisville's California neighborhood has died.
The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on West Oak Street and Dr. W. J. Hodge Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman and a child shot in a vehicle. The child remains in critical condition, according to authorities. There is no official information on the age of the child.
Hours later, Mitchell said the woman died at University of Louisville Hospital.
A MetroSafe supervisor said LMPD helped set up a route to get the shooting victims to the hospital quickly. That is usually done in the most serious situations.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating because of the severity of the injuries to the victims, Mitchell said. As of Saturday afternoon, police had no suspects in the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.