LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several search warrants executed by Indiana State Police at the Jeffersonville home owned by former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel on Wednesday involved "troubling" and "improper" time off payments, Sheriff Scottie Maples said in a written statement Thursday.
Scottie Maples, the current Clark County Sheriff, issued that statement Thursday afternoon.
"Several months ago, a review by my office uncovered troubling evidence of potential criminal activity, including financial and payroll irregularities involving former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel," Maples said in a written statement. "We sent that evidence to the Indiana State Police for an independent investigation and provided all the assistance we could. As part of our cooperation with ISP, we were asked not to say or do anything that could have compromised the investigation.
"After yesterday's search warrants were executed, I can now say that we believe Jamey Noel was not legally entitled to all of the personal time off he was being paid for after his resignation. My office will not pay him any additional leave and will work with the state to claw back any funds that were improperly paid."
Crime scene tape surrounded he home on Old Tay Bridge in Jeffersonville on Wednesday, and several ISP cruisers were spotted outside.
Court records obtained by WDRB News show Noel and his wife bought the home last October, signing a 30-year mortgage. Noel hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment.
ISP spokesperson Capt. Ron Galaviz said at the time that the warrants involve allegations of public corruption, tax evasion, fraud, ghost employment and official misconduct.
This story will be updated.
