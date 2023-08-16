JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police served several search warrants Wednesday afternoon at a home owned by the former Clark County sheriff.
Crime scene tap surrounded a house on Old Tay Bridge in Jeffersonville on Wednesday, and several ISP cruisers were spotted outside. ISP spokesperson Capt. Ron Galavis told WDRB News the agency is investigating a Clark County public official, but property records show the home is owned by former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.
Several trucks from the Jeffersonville FD arrived at the home owned by former Clark Co Sheriff Jamey Noel just a few minutes ago @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/mChvqYjiDi— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) August 16, 2023
Court records obtained by WDRB News show Noel and his wife bought the home last October, signing a 30-year mortgage.
Galavis said the warrants involve allegations of public corruption, tax evasion, fraud, ghost employment and official misconduct.
Current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples released the following statement about the investigation:
"When the people of this county elected me Sheriff, I ordered a thorough review of the office, its budget, and much more. During that review, we uncovered evidence of troubling and potentially criminal behavior during the previous administration. Because no one is above the law, I referred the evidence we uncovered to the Indiana State Police to ensure an impartial and independent investigation. We’ll continue to cooperate with the independent investigation in every way that we can. Any questions about the investigation should be directed to the Indiana State Police."
Maples, who served as a deputy under Noel, was elected sheriff in November.
This story will be updated.
