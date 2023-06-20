LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana, man was arrested on Monday and faces child exploitation charges, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said an investigation began in August 2022 after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police executed a search warrant at a home on Poshard Drive on Monday morning.
Joshua J. Johnson, 29, was arrested after police found additional evidence at the home. He was charged with child exploitation-dissemination of child pornography and child exploitation-possession of child pornography.
Johnson was booked at the Bartholomew County Jail.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.