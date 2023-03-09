JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after "at least one" Jeffersonville Police officer shot a man Thursday evening.
According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, around 7 p.m. Jeffersonville Police responded on a report that a man was walking around an apartment complex on E 8th Street with a handgun.
Huls said the man fired a shot in the air "in front of the officers," then pointed the gun at the officers. That's when at least one Jeffersonville Police officer shot the man in return.
"He actually fired the weapon in the air, in front of the officers in their presence," Huls said. "Then pointed the weapon toward the officers. They returned fire and did strike the subject."
Police performed "life-saving efforts" and he was taken to University Hospital where he went into surgery. His condition remains unclear.
Large area marked off by police tape here in Jeffersonville at an apartment complex on 8th Street. Seeing Jeffersonville Police and ISP at this scene. pic.twitter.com/QLWhZjUHPK— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) March 10, 2023
Huls said they don't believe there is any danger to the public in the area.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.