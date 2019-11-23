LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A trooper with Indiana State Police was shot in the leg during a standoff with a suspect Saturday morning near Madison, Indiana.
The trooper is expected to survive the injuries, and the suspect, 59-year-old Wade R. Roark, is in custody, according to a Facebook post from Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The standoff began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 8000 block of East State Road 56 after ISP troopers and officers from the Madison Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on reports of a man firing shots inside of a residence with other people inside.
Once at the scene, officers helped the other occupants of the home to safety and activated ISP's South Zone SWAT Team to assist with the standoff with Roark, who reportedly continued to fire shots in the house throughout the early morning hours. Around 8 a.m., ISP said a member of the SWAT Team, who is an 18-year ISP veteran, was "shot in the leg while he was positioned outside of the residence." Another trooper returned fire but did not strike Roark, who soon left the house and was taken into custody.
The trooper, whose identity is not being released at this time, was transported King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana, then the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Roark is being held in the the Jefferson County Jail, where ISP said he is pending the filing of charges in this case.
