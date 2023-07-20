LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place late last year in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the the Louisville Metro Police Department, police arrested a male juvenile Wednesday afternoon for the Dec. 15, 2022 shooting death of Gary Charles Edward Jr. Edward, who was shot to death in the 800 block of Denmark Street.
That suspect is not being identified by police, as juvenile records are sealed.
Ellis said he is charged with murder and first-degree robbery.
