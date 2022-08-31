LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police say he tried to breach security and attacked at TSA agent at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
According to court documents, 55-year-old Kelvin Portwood, of Winchester, Kentucky, was taken into custody by Louisville Airport Police.
Police say they were called by TSA agents to the security line at the airport where as agents fought with a disorderly passenger in the exit lane, trying to breach security.
When officers arrived, they found TSA agents in a scuffle with Portwood, in the airport common area, according to court documents. He was then handcuffed and arrested.
Police say surveillance video showed Portwood approach the TSA exit lane -- the lane where arriving passengers were exiting the secure area -- and begin shouting and waving his arms. He allegedly was yelling at passengers standing in the security line and telling them to follow him through the exit lane.
When the TSA agent overseeing the exit lane tried to get Portwood to leave, Portwood allegedly pushed the agent and punched him in the face.
That agent suffered a cut lip, according to police.
When two other TSA agents arrived, Portwood began pushing and kicking them as well.
According to court documents, the security screening process had to be temporarily stopped and other passengers suffered "inconvenience and alarm."
Portwood was eventually taken by TSA agents away from the screening area and escorted to the common area, where he continued to kick them before he had to be taken to the ground, police say.
That's where officers found him when they arrived.
Portwood is charged with fourth-degree Assault, Harassment with Physical Contact and second-degree Disorderly Conduct.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
