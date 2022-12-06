LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky mother is in custody after her baby was born in a bathtub and tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to court documents, it happened on Friday, Nov. 25, in Cloverport. That's in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.
According to Christopher Woosley, Chief of the Cloverport Police Department, officers were sent to a known drug house, where the newborn child was discovered.
The child's mother, 38-year-old Erica Steinhauer, of Philpot, Kentucky, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child and first-degree wanton endangerment. Woosley says the child had been born in a bathtub inside the drug house, with no health care professionals present. He added that the newborn was hospitalized and tested positive for methamphetamine.
He says the child continues to recover.
A warrant was issued for Steinhauer's arrest on Dec. 2 and she was taken into custody by the Owensboro Police Department that same day. She is currently being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
