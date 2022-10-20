LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested Thursday, charged with the murder of his wife who died in a house fire three years ago.
According to Kentucky State Police, Joshua R. Wolford, 36, of Hodgenville, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his wife, Chasidy R. Wolford, 30, of Buffalo, Kentucky, in June 2019.
Police said the fire happened on June 12 on Otter Creek Road in the Buffalo Community of LaRue County. That's off of Campbellsville Road.
Fire crews found someone dead inside the home as it was burning. They were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville where they were identified as Chasidy Wolford.
Thursday, KSP said detectives had arrested Joshua Wolford in connection with her death, charging him with murder and domestic violence. More charges could be filed, police said.
Wolford was taken to the LaRue County Detention Center where he remains.
No additional details were immediately available.
