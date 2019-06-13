HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead, after a home in LaRue County went up in flames.
Kentucky State Police say the fire happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo Community on Otter Creek Road, off of Campbellsville Road.
Fire crews found someone dead inside the home as it was burning. Exactly how that person died and what sparked the fire are still under investigation.
The victim has not been identified, but an autopsy was being done in Louisville.
