LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon on Wilart Drive, near Dixie Highway, Louisville Metro Police said.
The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The male, whose age was not provided, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where Mitchell said he is in critical condition.
The shooting remains under investigation, according to Mitchell, who did not say if police had any suspects in the case.
