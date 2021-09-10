LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person was killed and two others were shot in west Louisville.
LMPD Major Corey Robinson says officers were called around 10 p.m. to the areas of 24th and Magazine Street and 24th and Chestnut.
First division officers found multiple gunshot victims at the scene, including one victim who was already deceased.
The second victim was self-transported to the hospital while the third was taken by EMS. Both of their conditions are unknown.
Major Robinson says the scene happened outside a venue space that was being used by a biker club.
WDRB found there were nearly 50 shell casings at the scene. Major Robinson says a lot of people were at the scene at the time of the shooting.
"It's a big scene. It takes up a lot of the 600 block of 24th," Major Robinson said. "The victims were directly in front of that venue space."
Major Robinson says the entire first division was at the scene to help.
"The first division officers they are... it put them at capacity. We're short. Everyone is. But the officers are here trying to make sure we can get this thing solved and get the suspects in custody. It's very taxing. So we have to pull resources together. It's a lot, it's stressful. It's stressful emotionally. It's stressful on these people's families that lose their loved ones. It's very tough on everyone in the community. My heart is very heavy right now," said Major Robinson.
Information on the victims have not been released. This story will be updated.
