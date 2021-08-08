LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a male was shot in the Klondike neighborhood around noon on Sunday.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to a shooting near the 3600 block of Klondike Avenue at the intersection of Hikes Lane.
The male victim, whose age is unknown at this time, was driven to the Speedway gas station and convenience store on Breckenridge Lane. After being found by police and EMS, the male was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Smiley said the victim suffered what appears to be single, non-life threatening gunshot wound.
There have been arrests in the shooting.
