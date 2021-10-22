LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized from a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Village West Drive around noon.
Mitchell says police found a 30-year-old man shot in the arm. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
