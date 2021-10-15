LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to a report of a shooting on Dixie Highway near Wilson Avenue. Officers found a man shot multiple times.
Smiley said the victim was conscious and alert while he was being taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His wounds are believed to be non-life threatening.
There haven't been any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information here.
