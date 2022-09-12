LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says a man was shot and killed on South Third Street near the Watterson Expressway late Sunday night.
LMPD's spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to shooting on S. 3rd St at I-264 at about 11:00 p.m. Sunday.
Police says they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
The Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it here or call LMPD's crime tip line at 574-LMPD.
