LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a gas station on Preston Highway.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Preston Highway around 4:40 p.m. Friday.
Police found a man with multiple gunshots in the parking lot of the Thornton's gas station. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests from the shooting in the Edgewood neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502574-5673.
