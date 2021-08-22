LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot while sitting on his porch in the Portland neighborhood on Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of North 19th Street around just before noon. He told police he was sitting on his porch when someone in a passing vehicle shot at him.
Smiley said the victim was conscious and alert while being transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment on what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.