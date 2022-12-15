JEFFERSON MALL SHOOTING SUSPECT 12-15-2022 BACKGROUND.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LMPD Homicide Unit has released photos of a "person of interest" wanted for questioning after a shooting at the Jefferson Mall left a teen in critical condition.

Police say it started with a fight between two people that knew each other when one of them drew a gun and began shooting. The victim, identified as a male in his teens, was taken to University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

If you recognize the person in the image, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be made anonymously at LMPD's crime tip portal

