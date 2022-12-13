LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Mall officials have released a statement as Louisville police continue searching for the person who shot a male teen in the parking lot late Monday afternoon.
A statement posted on the Jefferson Mall Facebook page says it's business as usual on Tuesday, and that "Louisville Metro Police have confirmed there is no cause for concern."
Police say it started around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 12. That's when the teen and the person who shot him were fighting inside the mall before a male suspect fired several rounds, striking the teen, who was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD says the two people involved know each other.
People inside the mall took shelter after hearing the gunshots that shattered at least one window, and the public was instructed to avoid the area. Police cleared the mall around 7 p.m.
Police have not provided any information about the suspect. The victim remains in critical condition at University Hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal.
