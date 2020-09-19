LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting Saturday morning inside Jefferson Mall left one man injured and shoppers scrambling for safety.
Witnesses described hearing gunshots around 11 a.m. and said the shooting escalated from a fight over Jordan brand shoes.
Tammy Moseley was at the mall with her 2-year-old granddaughter when she heard an argument followed by gunshots near a shoe store. Moseley grabbed her granddaughter and rushed to nearby stores to find cover.
"The clothing store across the other side was trying to open their gates, but, when (the employee) heard it, she closed them," Moseley said. "We were already on the move, and the jewelry store guy had his (gate) about 3 feet up, and I grabbed it and asked if we could come in. By the time he looked at me crazy, I said, 'No, let me in.'"
Workers at Round One, a restaurant and bar that features an arcade and bowling alley, also hid when gunfire rang out.
"We heard gunshots and locked down the store," employee Melanie Coleman said. "We actually just huddled toward the middle of the store until we were escorted out by cops."
Louisville Metro Police officers responding to the mall found a man, believed to be in his 30s, hurt by the entrance of JC Penney. The the man remained hospitalized Saturday night with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LMPD has not said if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, but Smiley said Saturday evening that "it appears all parties are accounted for with no outstanding individuals."
Jefferson Mall remained closed Saturday. It will reopen with normal business hours at noon Sunday, according to a spokeswoman.
"It's a lot scarier now, just to walk up here," said Crystal Dowers, who made plans to meet her sister at the mall before learning it was closed because of the shooting.
"I'm devastated. Shocked," Dowers added. "I usually feel safe around this area. Not scared to go anywhere. Now it's like, I don't even want to come here."
Although police said the shooting was an isolated incident, Dowers was fearful of innocent bystanders being caught in the crossfire.
"When you shoot, bullets can go anywhere," she said. "You could not even be the target and get hit. That's the scary part about it all."
