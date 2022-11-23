LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man drove the wrong way on I-71 early Wednesday morning and caused a head-on collision, resulting in serious injuries.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Nickolas Meecha was arrested just before 2:30 a.m.
Police say they received several calls about the head-on crash, which took place at about 2 a.m. on I-71, near the I-64 interchange.
When officers arrived, they spoke with Meecha, who had been driving a black Ford Escape.
Meecha allegedly had "bloodshot, glossy eyes" and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol. Police say he admitted that he'd been drinking, that he'd caused an accident by driving into oncoming traffic and that he knew he was intoxicated and shouldn't have been driving. According to an arrest report, Meecha had trouble keeping his balance and blew a .199 on a chemical breath test. The legal limit is .08.
Police say there were two people in the vehicle that Meecha hit. One of them -- a passenger -- was taken to UofL Hospital with what police called "major injuries."
The condition of that person is not known.
Meecha is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
