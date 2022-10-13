LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in connection with the double shooting in Shively that left one man dead and another hospitalized.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Anthony Taylor Jr. was arrested Wednesday on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree assault.
His arrest was in connection with a double shooting that took place just before 12 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, on Camp Ground Road, near the intersection with Millers Lane. Louisville Metro Police said officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound at the scene.
That man was identified as 33-year-old Anthony Knott, of Louisville.
Officers later discovered that a second man was shot at the scene. That man was transported by private vehicle. He was expected to survive.
No further information about his injuries or current condition is available.
According to court documents, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Taylor for the crime Tuesday. He was arrested Wednesday.
Taylor is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
