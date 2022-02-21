LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A late night shooting near Shively killed one man and sent another to the hospital.
It happened at 11:55 p.m. Sunday on Camp Ground Road near the intersection of Millers Lane. LMPD says it found a man dead from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Officers later discovered that a second man was shot at the scene. That man was transported by private vehicle. He is expected to survive.
Police have not made any arrests. If you have any information, call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip Portal: LMPD Crime Tip Portal
