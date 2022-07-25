LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a Louisville woman was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Friday night.
Lavonne Cooper, 40, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot at Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street on Friday just before 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said in a statement at the time.
LMPD arrested LaTodd Allen, of Louisville, Monday afternoon and charged him with Cooper's murder. He was also charged with assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
According to Allen's arrest citation, he and Cooper were acquaintances. Police were able to collect surveillance video showing Allen shooting Cooper and fleeing the scene.
The citation said Allen was interviewed and confessed to the shooting and said he got rid of the firearm he used "for the purpose of not being found in relation to the investigation."
One other person was injured in the shooting while inside the gas station, but was taken to Jewish Hospital by private means on Friday. Their condition has not been provided. Police said Friday that a third person was injured after being struck by shrapnel in the shooting. They were also taken to Jewish Hospital by private means, but their condition was not provided.
Allen is expected to make his first appearance in arraignment court Tuesday morning.
