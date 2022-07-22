LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night in the Portland neighborhood.
Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street, near Bank Street, just before 10 p.m., department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement.
Once on scene, police found a female, whose age was unknown, with a gunshot wound. Smiley said she was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
About 15 minutes later, First Division officers were told that a man and a woman showed up at Jewish Hospital with injuries believed to be from the same shooting, Smiley said. The woman had a gunshot wound not thought to be not life-threatening, according to police. The man had been hit by shrapnel, but police did not provide the extent of his injuries or his condition.
While investigators believe the victims were all related to the same shooting on North 22nd Street, they're still "working to determine the circumstances of the shootings as well as the connection, if any, between the three individuals," Smiley said.
As of 11 p.m. Friday police did not have any suspects in the case.
Police are asking anyone with information to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the LMPD crime tip portal by clicking here.
