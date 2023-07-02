LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with reckless homicide after accidentally firing a gun that killed a female inside a home, according to court documents.
Charles Webster, 43, was arrested on Saturday and charged with reckless homicide.
According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police responded to the Cambridge Drive in the Southside neighborhood on the report of an overdose around 5 p.m. on Friday. EMS took a female victim to Audubon Hospital, where she died.
An autopsy on Saturday revealed the female had been shot in the chest. LMPD executed a search warrant at the house where she had been found.
Webster told police he was holding a handgun in the basement and accidentally fired it. The gunshot went through the ceiling and hit the victim, who was in the room above.
Police said a witness also inside the home went downstairs after the gunshot and Webster was holding the gun.
Webster will be arraigned on Monday.
