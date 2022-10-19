LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say an assistant coach at a school has been arrested after police say he sent explicitly sexual text messages to a female student on his team earlier this month.
According to online court documents, 22-year-old Austin Williams was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators with Louisville Metro Police say Williams was an assistant coach at a school on Oct. 1, when he sent several text messages to a 16-year-old student on his team, using a the TextNow app.
He allegedly sent a nude image to her, asked if she wound want to engage in sexually explicit behavior with him and asked her to send nude images of herself.
Police say the teen confronted Williams, saying she knew it was him. To prove it, she told him to text her phone again. He texted the word, "YO."
She did not respond, according to police, but she later got a text message from the TextNow number stating, "HOW U TELL ME TEXT U BU T NOT TB," according to an arrest warrant.
The teen reported the incident to her head coach. Police say when the head coach tried to contact Williams, he would not respond, and he never returned to the school.
LMPD spokeswoman Ofc. Beth Ruoff declined to identify the school involved, and released a statement explaining their reasoning:
"Out of an abundance of caution for the juvenile victim's anonymity & safety we are not disclosing that information publicly at this time," Ruoff wrote. "The investigators are honoring the concerns of the victim & family. Should it become necessary in the furtherance of the investigation we will provide this information. We appreciate your understanding."
WDRB is working to determine where the school is located.
A warrant was issued for Williams arrest and he was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with Distributing Obscene Material to Minors and Procuring or Promoting Use of a Minor by Electronic Means.
Williams is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
