LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a shooting on Sunday night in the Beechmont neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Wampum Avenue, near the Watterson Expressway, around 8 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital, but later died.
There are no suspects in the shooting, according to Mitchell.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it here or call LMPD's crime tip line at 574-LMPD.
